WATCH | King Monada puts a ring on it after a decade with his partner
Congratulations are in order for Limpopo-born superstar King Monada after he popped the question to the love of his life.
Taking to Instagram, the Malwedhe hitmaker shared the happy news and captured moments from the big moment.
"If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will," he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.
His bae Lerato Ramawela was overcome with emotion while people in the clip cheered.
Fellow musician Makhadzi and Lady Du took to the comment sections to congratulate the pair on their engagement.
"Oh my god! I am happy for Lerato, my friend. Congratulations to you guys. Lerato, you deserve this. I know these are tears of joy," wrote the Ghanama hitmaker
Lady Du wants to gift the pair on their big day and be part of their wedding celebration.
"OMG I love this so much! Please, I’d like to personally write a love song for your wedding and perform it free of charge."
Seems like the gods of engagements have landed in celebville.
Actress Sive Mabuya, songstress Rethabile Khumalo and former Bachelor SA contestant Bridget Marshall are on the recent list of celebs who are officially off the market.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.