WATCH | King Monada puts a ring on it after a decade with his partner

14 February 2022 - 09:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
King Monada has popped the question to his girlfriend after a decade-long relationship.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

Congratulations are in order for Limpopo-born superstar King Monada after he popped the question to the love of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the Malwedhe hitmaker shared the happy news and captured moments from the big moment.

"If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will," he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.

His bae Lerato Ramawela was overcome with emotion while people in the clip cheered.

Fellow musician Makhadzi and Lady Du took to the comment sections to congratulate the pair on their engagement.

"Oh my god! I am happy for Lerato, my friend. Congratulations to you guys. Lerato, you deserve this. I know these are tears of joy," wrote the Ghanama hitmaker

Lady Du wants to gift the pair on their big day and be part of their wedding celebration.

"OMG I love this so much! Please, I’d like to personally write a love song for your wedding and perform it free of charge."

Seems like the gods of engagements have landed in celebville.

Actress Sive Mabuya, songstress Rethabile Khumalo and former Bachelor SA contestant Bridget Marshall are on the recent list of celebs who are officially off the market.

WATCH | ‘I said yes’ — Rethabile Khumalo announces her engagement

"Today turned out to be one of the best days of my life because I said yes. I got engaged today. I'm so happy."
2 weeks ago

Halala! ‘Uzalo’ star Tee Xaba is engaged: Here’s to becoming #MrsM

"Because of you I believe in true and unconditional love. Here’s to becoming #MrsM."
1 month ago

Sivenathi Mabuya reveals she's officially off the market and married

Issa fiancée! Sivenathi Mabuya is married.
1 week ago

She said 'Yes'! — Yonda Thomas and his partner are engaged

Halala! Six years later, Yonda Thomas and Taz Emeran are set to walk down the aisle soon.
2 months ago
