‘You lifted Soweto hip-hop’ — Tributes pour in for DJ Citi Lyts
It's a sad day in the hip-hop fraternity as tributes pour in for DJ Sandile "Citi Lyts" Mkhize.
The 32-year old was gunned down in the early hours on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement.
“At 12.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him".
The family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his passing.
Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed a manhunt is underway "after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of February 14".
"Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am, and on arrival found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.
"It is reported the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving a silver VW Polo."
Masondo said the motive is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.
Mkhize was the younger brother of late hip-hop icon ProKid. He captured the hearts of Mzansi with his hits, including Washa, Vura and Malambane.
Taking to social media, fans thanked the late star for his contribution to the music industry. Many remembered his humility and support for hip-hop culture in the township.
Here are some of the tributes being paid by fans:
I am so sadden by the passing of a mutual friend & Pro kid's brother, Citi Lyts. Just about two months we were shooting a music video in Soweto, in your lifetime you were very humble & supportive of amajita eKasi. You lifted Soweto Hip Hop. RIP MKHIZE. #CitiLyts pic.twitter.com/knv6ZyfrJM— Thabiso Lima (@ThabisoLima) February 14, 2022
I was legit watching Kuze kuse lastweek when they played hamba nge vura and i was asking myself where is this guy. What a hitmaker. This is so upsetting. Condolenceso to his loved ones. Citi lyts— S.N♥ (@anelisa_lisa_) February 14, 2022
RIP DJ Citi Lyts.. Thank you for Washa and Vuru and all the Memories you gave us as a culture 🙏— 🇿🇦 (@CJ_Of_Swiss) February 14, 2022
Kumanzi imicamelo abomama ngezinyembezi, ingani ziyaphela 💔— MzalaKaMzala⛳ (@Matlaba_Lefa) February 14, 2022
What now Pro? What now Citi Lyts? Where to from here?
Hamba nge vura skhokho, Skrr Skrr Skrr...
Hardluck mfwethu#ripcitilyts pic.twitter.com/FvXou2xg1V
Rest In Peace Brother, Citi Lyts. Thank you for your contribution to the game. 🙏🏾 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/gZ81iFAdUQ— The Best Thing Ever Official (@SabbyTheDJ) February 14, 2022
Here are tributes from the rap industry:
Citi Lyts . Horrible and horrific way to go out. Tragic the stuff we do to one another as humans 💔— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) February 14, 2022
Absolutely devastating 💔 Rip Citi Lyts 🙏🏽 Condolences to the mkhize family pic.twitter.com/Gt0HKR2Vyh— 16V (@L_Tido) February 14, 2022
💔 Devastated to learn about the passing of Citi Lyts. Condolences to his family, friends and all those who held him dear to his heart. RIP soja lam’ 🙏🏾✨✨✨🕊🕊🕊— FatherOfZenOUTNOW! (@KiDXsa) February 14, 2022
Condolences to DJ Citi Lyts family, friends and fans. May God cover you. Rest In Peace 🕊— Brother Bear 🐻 (@Blaklez) February 14, 2022
