‘You lifted Soweto hip-hop’ — Tributes pour in for DJ Citi Lyts

It's a sad day in the hip-hop fraternity as tributes pour in for DJ Sandile "Citi Lyts" Mkhize.

The 32-year old was gunned down in the early hours on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement.

“At 12.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him".

The family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his passing.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed a manhunt is underway "after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of February 14".

"Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am, and on arrival found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.

"It is reported the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving a silver VW Polo."

Masondo said the motive is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.

Mkhize was the younger brother of late hip-hop icon ProKid. He captured the hearts of Mzansi with his hits, including Washa, Vura and Malambane.

Taking to social media, fans thanked the late star for his contribution to the music industry. Many remembered his humility and support for hip-hop culture in the township.

Here are some of the tributes being paid by fans: