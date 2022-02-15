Here's why SA's convinced Lerato Kganyago and her bae 'own' Valentine's Day

Mzansi is convinced that Lerato Kganyago “owns” Valentine's Day after the Metro FM personality unveiled her hubby Thami Ndlela's Valentine's gift on her social media — an investment in a hotel and restaurant named after her.

The media personality took to Instagram revealing that her husband assisted her in renovating a mansion she turned into a five-star boutique hotel, called 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.

The hotel also has a restaurant called Amour (French for love, which is a direct translation of Lerato).

“Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my Insta' stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: 'Stop stressing Hold my Taelo umfazi wam (my wife), let me show you something,'" she wrote.