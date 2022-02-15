TshisaLIVE

Here's why SA's convinced Lerato Kganyago and her bae 'own' Valentine's Day

15 February 2022 - 10:30 By Joy Mphande
Lerato Kganyago's hubby has Mzansi singing his praises again after another extravagant Valentine's Day present.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Mzansi is convinced that Lerato Kganyago “owns” Valentine's Day after the Metro FM personality unveiled her hubby Thami Ndlela's Valentine's gift on her social media — an investment in a hotel and restaurant named after her. 

The media personality took to Instagram revealing that her husband assisted her in renovating a mansion she turned into a five-star boutique hotel, called 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.

The hotel also has a restaurant called Amour (French for love, which is a direct translation of Lerato).

Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my Insta' stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: 'Stop stressing Hold my Taelo umfazi wam (my wife), let me show you something,'" she wrote.

The fancy hotel is located in Northcliff, Johannesburg, with a penthouse booking fee of R100k a night.

Lerato and her husband cut the ribbon on Monday opening the doors to her hotel as she announced that they are hiring. 

“Welcome to my hotel and restaurant. Follow us! We are hiring and you all welcome,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

On Valentine's Day in 2021, Lerato found her name at the top of Mzansi's trends list after her hubby booked out the entire FNB stadium and had songstress Zonke to serenade, the couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner.

Tweeps were shook at how the couple keep raising the bar.

But while others were gushing over the consistency of how Lerato's husband celebrates her, some tweeps were taken aback by the R100,000 a night price tag for the penthouse.

See the reactions below:

