Morgan Freeman says Nelson Mandela was a man of ‘courage’ who changed SA and the world

US actor Morgan Freeman said he remembers former president Nelson Mandela as a man of courage and determination who changed SA and the world.

Morgan tweeted a picture of himself and the struggle icon in commemoration of the 31st anniversary of Mandela’s release from Victor Verster Prison, the same day he addressed thousands from the steps of the Cape Town City Hall.

“On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after serving 27 years. I will always remember Madiba as a man of courage, compassion, and determination who not only changed SA, but the world,” he tweeted.