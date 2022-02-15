Morgan Freeman says Nelson Mandela was a man of ‘courage’ who changed SA and the world
US actor Morgan Freeman said he remembers former president Nelson Mandela as a man of courage and determination who changed SA and the world.
Morgan tweeted a picture of himself and the struggle icon in commemoration of the 31st anniversary of Mandela’s release from Victor Verster Prison, the same day he addressed thousands from the steps of the Cape Town City Hall.
“On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after serving 27 years. I will always remember Madiba as a man of courage, compassion, and determination who not only changed SA, but the world,” he tweeted.
Morgan has supported several initiatives by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, including motorbike rides for Mandela Day in 2010 and 2011.
The five-day road trips concluded on July 18, Mandela’s birthday, in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2010 and 2011 respectively. Participants stopped at villages across the country to support community projects before returning to Pretoria on July 18.
Morgan said of the 2010 event and Mandela’s birthday: “Madiba doesn’t want a day of celebration, fireworks and such. He asked that we spent 67 minutes on that one day in service of humanity.”
