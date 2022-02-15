TshisaLIVE

Morgan Freeman says Nelson Mandela was a man of ‘courage’ who changed SA and the world

15 February 2022 - 14:00
Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman at The Nelson Mandela Foundation in 2010.
Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman at The Nelson Mandela Foundation in 2010.
Image: Alon Skuy

US actor Morgan Freeman said he remembers former president Nelson Mandela as a man of courage and determination who changed SA and the world. 

Morgan tweeted a picture of himself and the struggle icon in commemoration of the 31st anniversary of Mandela’s release from Victor Verster Prison, the same day he addressed thousands from the steps of the Cape Town City Hall.

“On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after serving 27 years. I will always remember Madiba as a man of courage, compassion, and determination who not only changed SA, but the world,” he tweeted. 

Morgan has supported several initiatives by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, including motorbike rides for Mandela Day in 2010 and 2011.

The five-day road trips concluded on July 18, Mandela’s birthday, in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2010 and 2011 respectively. Participants stopped at villages across the country to support community projects before returning to Pretoria on July 18.

Morgan said of the 2010 event and Mandela’s birthday: “Madiba doesn’t want a day of celebration, fireworks and such. He asked that we spent 67 minutes on that one day in service of humanity.”

READ MORE:

‘I can’t wait to meet you’ — Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia confirms pregnancy

"You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

At just seven, Aria De Chicchis is a New York fashion powerhouse

Balancing school with her fast-paced career is sometimes exhausting, but this mini fashionista, model and TV star is handling it all like a pro
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Citi Lyts has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Those close to Kuli Roberts 'won’t be drawn on speculation’ around her death TshisaLIVE
  4. A last chat with Kuli: Those close to Kuli Roberts’ share last moments with the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi has the BEST reactions to Tom Cruise shooting in KZN & Limpopo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022