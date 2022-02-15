TshisaLIVE

Remembering Kuli Roberts: She would say, 'The one thing I know I did right, is when I look at my kids'

15 February 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Kuli Roberts' close friend Nyaniso Bhengu remembers the star as a dedicated mother and an amazing friend.
Kuli Roberts' close friend Nyaniso Bhengu remembers the star as a dedicated mother and an amazing friend.
Image: Twitter/ Kuli Roberts

Kuli Roberts' close friend Nyaniso Bhengu has opened up about his relationship with the late star and how her children are coping after her passing.

The 49-year-old died on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement.

Another close friend told TshisaLIVE she spoke to Roberts just hours before her death and she seemed “drowsy”.

Nyaniso, who spent hours with Kuli before she died, said she took pride in the way she raised her two children and felt the sudden death would leave them grieving for a while.

“She would say; 'The one thing I know I did right, is when I look at my kids.' She and her daughter were literally like friends. It will hit her daughter and her son hard. The thing is, her children are strong, they are looking strong. The grandchild is young and I don't know if she understands.

“I think they are keeping it together because they've always been those people. They will go through the grieving process. She taught them independence, she had equipped them with so much,” he said.

Nyaniso recalled fond memories of their friendship, which goes back more than a decade.

Even though people had speculated that they had become an item, they never bothered to rubbish the claims.

“We were friends and we became so close that people started thinking that we're an item, so she went to her Facebook and put me as her cousin. We used to laugh about it.

“She loved loudly. In our friendship. I have never been loved that loud. She never held back. I was a very private person and she would take pictures and tag you.”

The pair first met at a filling station more than 10 years ago in Centurion. Kuli later came over to celebrate his birthday and they have been inseparable since.

“I couldn't imagine her not being in my life ... we were always together.

“Kuli was real and did not want anything that would appear as fake. Kuli was not materialistic. If something didn't speak to her, she wouldn't take it. And she was very solid in her beliefs and wouldn't compromise ... She was very forgiving ... she was always bubbly.”

MORE

A last chat with Kuli: Those close to Kuli Roberts’ share last moments with the star

Kuli Roberts' friends recount their last conversations with the star, just hours or moments before her death.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Feisty on the outside, fragile within: Farewell, Kuli

The first time I met Kuli Roberts was in 1998, not long after I returned to SA. It was at the opening of the Swatch watch store in Sandton City, and ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Those close to Kuli Roberts 'won’t be drawn on speculation’ around her death

Kuli's close friend Nyaniso reveals her last few hours.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last chat with Kuli Roberts

We reflect on our last chat with Kuli Roberts.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Citi Lyts has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Those close to Kuli Roberts 'won’t be drawn on speculation’ around her death TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last ... TshisaLIVE
  5. A last chat with Kuli: Those close to Kuli Roberts’ share last moments with the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022