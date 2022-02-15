TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah scores gig at White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 February 2022 - 11:00
Trevor Noah landed a gig at the White House.
Trevor Noah landed a gig at the White House.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

SA-born comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has bagged a gig as the main entertainer at the next White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner when it returns later this year.

The dinner, which took place every year until it was halted by the pandemic, returns on April 30, 2022.  Noah will be headlining the event.

It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reported that the WHCA, in announcing Noah's participation, noted that this year’s dinner “will be the WHCA’s first since 2019 and offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause”.

In a statement shared with NBC news,  Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio, said Noah was chosen because of his ability to make people laugh even in tough times.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week. We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal'.”

The prestigious gig has previously been headlined by comedians such as Michelle Wolf and Stephen Colbert.

Noah will also host the Grammys this year and is in the midst of a comedy tour, Back to Abnormal.

MORE

WATCH | Trevor Noah, his GF & pals rock the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge

Trevor Noah and his pals showed off their slick dance moves on the viral challenge.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SA lifts Zozi Tunzi with prayers after Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s suicide

People got to know Cheslie Kryst through the videos Zozi Tunzi shared on social media when the two were roomies in New York. #RIPCheslieKryst
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Trevor Noah files lawsuit against New York Hospital for alleged botched surgery

The comedian alleged that the hospital and doctor's negligence caused him to "sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

EXCLUSIVE | Sibusiso Ngwenya on ‘Skinny Sbu Socks’ flying the flag at the Grammys

"I’m proud to be part of the 3 'Southy Boys' representing my country on the biggest night in the social calendar."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Citi Lyts has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Those close to Kuli Roberts 'won’t be drawn on speculation’ around her death TshisaLIVE
  4. A last chat with Kuli: Those close to Kuli Roberts’ share last moments with the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi has the BEST reactions to Tom Cruise shooting in KZN & Limpopo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022