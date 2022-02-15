Unathi Nkayi confirms gig at community radio station Star FM
Singer Unathi Nkayi has been revealed as the new presenter joining Star 91.9 FM.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Unathi expressed how she was anticipating venturing into a new radio format as she joins the community radio station.
“I am looking forward to a fresh new format of radio that I have never before attempted. To be able to speak to my community, from my community, and for my community — priceless! Being able to speak to a multicultural community is also something that I’m truly excited about because that’s the heart of radio — the heart of Joburg,” she said.
The media personality will be joining Justin Toerien on the “All-Star Drive” weekday show from 3pm to 6pm from March 1.
“I’m so excited about this new chapter and definitely ready for the wild ride that is going to be the All-Star Drive.”
“Expect loud, funny, passionate, bold — oh and did I mention loud? We are eager to make magic on the airwaves and guarantee a good laugh ... all the way home,” Justin said.
The cat is out of the bag! Yes, Unathi Nkayi will be joining our Star-studded line up come 1 March. Unathi will join @JustinT_SA on the “All Star Drive” 15:00 to 18:00 Weekdays. So fasten your seatbelts, you’re in for the DRIVE of your life. pic.twitter.com/IqILRP8k97— Star 91.9 FM (@Star919FM) February 15, 2022
The station manager, Caren du Preez, who has worked with Unathi before, says she's honoured to have her on the platform and that listeners are set to hear her in a way they have never before.
This follows after Unathi was fired from Kaya 959 late last year in the aftermath of an alleged argument between her and colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.
“Unathi Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm certain incidents occurred which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties.” read the station's official statement.
