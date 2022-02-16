Carol Ofori creates kids books to ignite their love for Africa

Carol Ofori is no newbie when it comes to the world of broadcasting and has made a name for herself in the industry for two decades.

She dons many hats, that of radio and TV presenter, voice over artist, mom, wife and is adding author to the fold.

She has created a new book series The African adventures of Sena and Katlego, a project she has been secretly working on for four years.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said it was while reading to her child that she noticed there were limited picture books that represented African children.

“I used to read a lot to my son when I was in the concept of writing the book. This was four years ago. I would read all these books and the language was just too much for him. Some images didn’t make sense. I was like 'I'm sure I can do this better. I'm sure I can do this so my kid can understand'.”