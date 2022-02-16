Halala! Carol Tshabalala reveals she is engaged
Award-winning sports presenter Carol Tshabalala has revealed she is officially off the market.
The media personality took to Instagram to post a video and a picture from the engagement and showcased her diamond rock.
“My fiancé has impeccable taste! Only the best, only @thediamondguy_” she wrote.
“Here’s to being Mrs S. I love you now and forever more my J,” she wrote in another post.
Carol has left her followers on a cliffhanger as she did not reveal the identity of the man who has stolen her heart.
Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville after more celebrities revealed they will soon be walking down ther aisle.
King Monada made things official with his long-time partner on Valentine's Day as he got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.
“Together for a decade. Wasn’t easy but worth it ! Ready for more decades.” he wrote.
“If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will.”
Sivenathi Mabuya revealed her partner had paid for her when unveiling her ring.
The actress announced the news by posting a picture in traditional attire with a ring on her finger.
In another post Sivenathi shared highlights of the intimate celebration that followed after the successful lobola negotiations.
“Yes! A thousand times more,” she captioned the video.
