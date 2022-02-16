Halala! Carol Tshabalala​ reveals she is engaged

Award-winning sports presenter Carol Tshabalala​ has revealed she is officially off the market.

The media personality took to Instagram to post a video and a picture from the engagement and showcased her diamond rock.

“My fiancé has impeccable taste! Only the best, only @thediamondguy_” she wrote.

“Here’s to being Mrs S. I love you now and forever more my J,” she wrote in another post.

Carol has left her followers on a cliffhanger as she did not reveal the identity of the man who has stolen her heart.