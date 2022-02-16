Kuli Robert's sister Hlubi Mboya: 'Let her go because she needs to rest & we all know that'

It was a day filled with tears and laughter as close friends, family and industry colleagues gathered at Birchwood Hotel to honour the late media personality and actress Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts at her memorial on Wednesday.

She died aged 49 last Wednesday.

Kuli acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original film Angeliena. She co-hosted several popular radio and TV shows including What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza, TrendingSA and Kaya FM’s breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena.

She was also a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Former Trending SA hosts Nina Hastie and Shaka Sisulu steered the memorial ship with Nina saying Kuli wouldn't have wanted a 'conventional memorial'.

Legendary musician Ringo Mandlingozi gave a moving tribute and was later joined by the star's family on stage.

Hlubi Mboya-Arnold read a letter from Kuli's two children who called this time in their lives the worst. She also asked people to accept that her sister is gone and not regret anything because Kuli wouldn't have wanted to leave anyone with regrets.

“Let's just let her go because she needs to rest and we all know that ...”

“You gave my sister so much love. In that tiny body of hers she held the worst and the best of us,” Hlubi Mboya said, putting on a brave face.