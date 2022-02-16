‘She hates cameras’ — Riky Rick responds to tweeps calling video with wife ‘awkward’

Rapper Riky Rick was all in his feels this Valentine's Day when he shared a video of himself dancing with his wife Bianca to one of his songs, but felt it was awkward and took to Twitter to say so.

The rapper posted the clip on Instagram with the caption“I love my chick”.

Love was in the air this Valentine’s, and ove birds flocked to the socials to share their love.

The clip of Ricky and Bianca dancing went viral and split Twitter in half, with some saying his wife looked "uncomfortable" in the video.

In the comment section tweeps said the video was "awkward" with Bianca looking uninterested in dancing with the hitmaker.

In the mentions of his Instagram post the rapper explained to musician Focalistic that Bianca was not one for videos, saying "@focalistic shame, Auntie B hates cameras”.