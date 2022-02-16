‘She hates cameras’ — Riky Rick responds to tweeps calling video with wife ‘awkward’
Rapper Riky Rick was all in his feels this Valentine's Day when he shared a video of himself dancing with his wife Bianca to one of his songs, but felt it was awkward and took to Twitter to say so.
The rapper posted the clip on Instagram with the caption“I love my chick”.
Love was in the air this Valentine’s, and ove birds flocked to the socials to share their love.
The clip of Ricky and Bianca dancing went viral and split Twitter in half, with some saying his wife looked "uncomfortable" in the video.
In the comment section tweeps said the video was "awkward" with Bianca looking uninterested in dancing with the hitmaker.
In the mentions of his Instagram post the rapper explained to musician Focalistic that Bianca was not one for videos, saying "@focalistic shame, Auntie B hates cameras”.
Riky Rick is no stranger to Twitter backlash when he posts about Bianca.
Like most people in love, he took to Instagram a few years ago to pen the sweetest appreciation post for Bianca, but Twitter turned it into a joke and ran with it.
“Someone who doesn't value life based on worldly possessions. Someone who cares enough to correct you when you are wrong and send you to the right path. People ask me how do I keep doing it. I answer, 'It's not me at all, it's my lady'," Riky Rick said.
This girl is so tired of being a content you can see her energy.. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gvhBGxFOZJ— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) February 14, 2022
why is she always like this ?😭😭 I mean it's like she's scared or something😩 and this is not the first vid I notice this😐— Pikolomzi (@peekay_mab) February 14, 2022
