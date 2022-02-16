Thembi Seete and JR join Somizi as ‘Idols SA season 18’ judges

Season 18 of Idols SA will feature a revamped judging panel as Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa are set to join the upcoming season, replacing Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi.

This follows after the director of local entertainment channels for M-Net Shirley Adonisi revealed to TshisaLIVE in late January that they had decided to not renew Randall and Unathi's contracts as they were taking a “fresh approach” in the upcoming season of the show.

Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekisho remains host for his 13th season, and fan favourite and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is set to make his return to the music competition.

Amid reports of Somizi and his estranged husband dealing with abuse allegations, M-Net had given the media personality “time-off” from the show to resolve his personal issues but had fans petitioning for his return.