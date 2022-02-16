‘Unbecoming Mrs Jones loading’ — SA reacts to Minnie and Quinton’s split

TshisaLIVE

The Jones' divorce has sparked a suggestion from tweeps for a new show called 'Unbecoming Mrs Jones'.
News of Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' divorce has remained on the Twitter trends list hours after they made the unexpected announcement.

Though the couple's divorce is not the first to rock tweeps this year, their split sent shockwaves through Mzansi because people didn't see it coming. 

The pair took to social media on Tuesday to announce the end of Mr and Mrs Jones in a joint statement.

The Jones' had a public fairytale wedding ceremony that was aired on Showmax called Becoming Mrs Jones. They are not the first celebrity couple to file for divorce after starring in a wedding reality show about their life.

Reacting to the news, some tweeps demanded a new reality show called Unbecoming Mrs Jones so Minnie can tell her story and they can connect the dots because their split seemed sudden.

In the statement shared on their Instagram accounts, they explained that they've been separated for months and after trying every avenue available to them to mend their marriage, they've resorted to going their separate ways.

“After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce,” read the statement.

The pair explained the losses they experienced together in the past two years, as well as the emotional burden and post traumatic distress they faced individually, led them down the divorce path.

They said the separation is amicable.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter :

