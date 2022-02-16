TshisaLIVE

WATCH | MaMkhize & Tamia Mpisane serve 'Mom and makoti goals' with sexy photos

16 February 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her daughter in law Tamia Mpisane both had love-themed photoshoots to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Image: Supplied

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane stunned the internet with their sexy valentine video shoots.

Going all out to serve their social media followers with red-hot content, the pair changed the old tradition of Valentines and swapped it with sultry photoshoots draped in red silk trains, flowers and more.

Through their separate but similar photoshoots, the pair showed their fans that they know how to let their hair down and have some fun in front of the camera.

Taking to their social media accounts MaMkhize and her new makoti (daughter-in-law) shared with their fans the shoots they had for Valentines day.

Dressed in the colour of love, MaMkhize and Tamia served sexiness, leg game and skin!

In the photo shoot, MaMkhize's hair was crowned in flowers and she was wearing a sizzling red hot outfit and a pair of red high heels. 

Their video shoot left their fans wondering if they did the shoot together because the silky material looked the same. 

Tamia sizzled in her pregnancy shoot also draped in silky red material she revealed her baby bump. Tamia finally confirmed she was pregnant after her followers started spotting that she was wearing baggy clothes and the pregnancy rumour started.

She shut down the word on the street and announced in an Instagram post on Sunday she was expecting.  Tamia penned a lengthy heartfelt message to her unborn baby.

“You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect. May God watch over you and protect you. May his love and grace be the guiding force for our journey ahead. All my love, Mom,” she wrote.

TshisaLIVE
