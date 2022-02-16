WATCH | MaMkhize & Tamia Mpisane serve 'Mom and makoti goals' with sexy photos

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane stunned the internet with their sexy valentine video shoots.

Going all out to serve their social media followers with red-hot content, the pair changed the old tradition of Valentines and swapped it with sultry photoshoots draped in red silk trains, flowers and more.

Through their separate but similar photoshoots, the pair showed their fans that they know how to let their hair down and have some fun in front of the camera.

Taking to their social media accounts MaMkhize and her new makoti (daughter-in-law) shared with their fans the shoots they had for Valentines day.

Dressed in the colour of love, MaMkhize and Tamia served sexiness, leg game and skin!

In the photo shoot, MaMkhize's hair was crowned in flowers and she was wearing a sizzling red hot outfit and a pair of red high heels.