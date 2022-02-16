TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Kuli Roberts’ colourful life celebrated at memorial service

16 February 2022 - 11:12 By Constance Gaanakgomo

Family and friends of the late media personality and actress Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts gathered at the Birchwood Hotel on Wednesday to celebrate her life. 

The 49-year-old star died last Wednesday. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts."

Kuli acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena,  and co-hosted several popular radio and TV shows including What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza, TrendingSA and Kaya FM’s breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena.

She was also a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Taking to his Instagram, her close friend Zola Hashatsi has been sharing his memories of Kuli. He thanked celebrities who gave Kuli her flowers while she was still alive.

“Death be not proud. I will miss your baritone laughter. Your sarcasm at all times, your seriousness yet playfulness when it's time to work. Your love, energy, rants, gossip, smole, kisses, weed, awkward dance moves, hugs. I am broken, not sure if I will be OK. I am not OK.”

Kuli will be laid to rest on Thursday in a private ceremony in Johannesburg and the funeral will  be live-streamed from 9am.

Kuli Roberts to be honoured at a memorial service on Wednesday

A memorial service for Kuli Roberts will be held on Wednesday, with a private funeral on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last chat with Kuli Roberts

We reflect on our last chat with Kuli Roberts.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Former ‘TrendingSA’ co-hosts pay tribute to Kuli Roberts

"Your children are blessed. You have been an exceptional mother," wrote Pabi Moloi
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Five moments SA will always remember from Kuli Roberts

"Rest in Peace Kuli Roberts. She was strong! Brave! And fully herself! Fully Kuli," said Palesa Tembe
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones file for divorce TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Citi Lyts has died TshisaLIVE
  3. A last chat with Kuli: Those close to Kuli Roberts’ share last moments with the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why SA's convinced Lerato Kganyago and her bae 'own' Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022