WATCH LIVE | Kuli Roberts’ colourful life celebrated at memorial service

Family and friends of the late media personality and actress Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts gathered at the Birchwood Hotel on Wednesday to celebrate her life.

The 49-year-old star died last Wednesday. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts."

Kuli acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena, and co-hosted several popular radio and TV shows including What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza, TrendingSA and Kaya FM’s breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena.

She was also a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Taking to his Instagram, her close friend Zola Hashatsi has been sharing his memories of Kuli. He thanked celebrities who gave Kuli her flowers while she was still alive.

“Death be not proud. I will miss your baritone laughter. Your sarcasm at all times, your seriousness yet playfulness when it's time to work. Your love, energy, rants, gossip, smole, kisses, weed, awkward dance moves, hugs. I am broken, not sure if I will be OK. I am not OK.”

Kuli will be laid to rest on Thursday in a private ceremony in Johannesburg and the funeral will be live-streamed from 9am.