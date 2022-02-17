TshisaLIVE

Ann Malinga commemorates Robbie Malinga's legacy through a golf day initiative

17 February 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Ann Malinga on using Robbie Malinga's legacy to inspire others.
Image: Instagram/ Ann Malinga

Ann Malinga and Epitome of Black Excellence president Joel Sekoala have dedicated themselves to making sure that Robbie Malinga's legacy lives on and have launched an inaugural Robbie Malinga memorial golf day to commemorate him.

The legendary musician died at the age of 47 in 2017.

The golf day — dubbed ‘Robbie Malinga the Legend 1968 to 2017 — is set to take place on March 4, at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg. The purpose of the day is to honour how Robbie dedicated his life to helping others find their purpose and fulfil their dreams.

The event was launched on February 15 and it was an emotional day for Ann, who was brought to tears at the event. But she said she was crying tears of joy and not sorrow.

“Since the book launch I have been getting lots of support and I'm very grateful ... Many who were inspired by Robbie Malinga were not only inspired by his role within the Arts industry, but also by the way in which his life story made an educational impact to thousands.

“The Robbie Malinga Legacy Group has the objective of keeping this story alive while inspiring those who would like to follow in his footsteps,” Ann said.

Ann Malinga at the launch of the inaugural Robbie Malinga Memorial Golf Day.
Image: Supplied

Joel Sekoala explained that this initiative was also an effort to promote his book and to raise funds during the event, which would go towards improving programmes that they have set place for the future.

“We believe in investing in projects that involve enriching and developing lives within communities and playing a sustainable role in grooming the talents. 

“This passion has inspired our organisation to partner with the RM Legacy Group in an effort to sustain and promote the publication of his new book titled, ‘Robbie Malinga’ by engaging participants in activities, with the objective of targeting various platforms to market this book and improve cancer awareness among males,” he said.

