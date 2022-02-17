'It was one of the toughest times of my life' — Somizi Mhlongo addresses abuse allegations

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has shed light on why he decided to stay silent about the abuse allegations levelled against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung which “forced” him to take a break from Idols SA last season.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday, it was revealed that the media personality will be making a return on the judging panel in the upcoming season 18 of the singing competition show.

Amid reports of Somizi and his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, dealing with abuse allegations in 2021, M-Net had given the media personality “time off” from the show to resolve his personal issues but had fans petitioning for his return.

At the Idols SA judging panel reveal event on Wednesday, Somizi spoke up saying he was innocent until proven guilty as those allegations had affected him emotionally and his career.

“Honestly, if you may have noticed, I've never spoken about anything and I believe my private life is my private life and my work life is my work life ... so I'm still staying there.

“I feel like I can't say anything at the moment and I don't want to say anything at the moment with regard to that. All I can tell you is it was one of the toughest times of my life and my career but we move forward and like we say: 'Innocent until proven guilty,'" he said.

Watch the video below posted by Phil Mphela: