Lady Du gushes over King Monada’s commitment to his 'Day 1' & new wife

DJ Lady Du said her level of respect for King Monada increased after he proposed to his long time girlfriend, Lerato Ramawela.

The musician, who is recently broke up with her actor boyfriend Andile Mxakaza, expressed her joy at having seen Monada stick with his long time girlfriend.

Lady Du sang Monada's praises, saying his actions showed the kind of person he was.

"King Monada, you have made me so proud of you. You are literally marrying the girl that was there with you through thick and thin, this just proves your character!

"This here has made me respect you beyond. Congratulations Skeem," she wrote as she shared the moment Monada asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.