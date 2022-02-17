TshisaLIVE

Lady Du gushes over King Monada’s commitment to his 'Day 1' & new wife

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 February 2022 - 09:42
DJ Lady Du said her level of respect for King Monada increased after he proposed to his long time girlfriend.
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

DJ Lady Du said her level of respect for King Monada increased after he proposed to his long time girlfriend, Lerato Ramawela.

The musician, who is recently broke up with her actor boyfriend Andile Mxakaza, expressed her joy at having seen Monada stick with his long time girlfriend.

Lady Du sang Monada's praises, saying his actions showed the kind of person he was.

"King Monada, you have made me so proud of you. You are literally marrying the girl that was there with you through thick and thin, this just proves your character!

"This here has made me respect you beyond. Congratulations Skeem," she wrote as she shared the moment Monada asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

In line with the month of love, King Monada after he popped the question to the love of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the Malwedhe hitmaker shared the happy news and captured moments from the big moment.

"If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will," he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.

His bae Lerato Ramawela was overcome with emotion while people in the clip cheered.

WATCH | King Monada puts a ring on it after a decade with his partner

"If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Fellow musician Makhadzi congratulated the pair on their engagement.

"Oh my god! I am happy for Lerato, my friend. Congratulations to you guys. Lerato, you deserve this. I know these are tears of joy," wrote the Ghanama hitmaker

In the comment section, Lady Du revealed that she'd like to gift the pair with a song for their big day and be part of their wedding celebration.

"OMG I love this so much! Please, I’d like to personally write a love song for your wedding and perform it free of charge."

