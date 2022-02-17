TshisaLIVE

Lerato Mvelase celebrates 28 years of acting as she joins 'The Wife' cast

17 February 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Lerato Mvelase joins the cast of 'The Wife.'
Actress Lerato Mvelase joins the cast of 'The Wife.'
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Mvelase

Seasoned actress Lerato Mvelase has revealed that she'll be joining the cast of the second season of Showmax's popular series The Wife.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday sharing a trailer.

She penned a lengthy caption as she shared a picture of herself alongside actors James Ngcobo and Antony Coleman. She celebrated 28 years in the acting industry.

In her post, Lerato recalled kick-starting her career in theatre.

“In 1995 I set foot in a professional theatre as an actress, the lights, the set, actors, the script, white people. I got paid with a brown envelope every Friday. I got paid to do what I love, I knew then that God lived in me,” she wrote.

Lerato expressed her excitement for her upcoming show at the Market Theatre and her gratitude for the strides she's taken.

“I’ve worked with amazing creatives over the years and I’ve built amazing professional friendships, and these images are to say, I will always be an actress and expect to see me soon with @antonycolemann on stage at the Market Theatre, what a way to celebrate my 28th in the business. What more can a woman ask for and we all know that James Ngcobo is one of the best producers, actors and directors. I’m overflowing.” 

MORE:

'I've got to achieve this vision' — Lerato Mvelase goes back to school

"Moral of the story, never compare your situation to others for your circumstances are very different," Lerato said.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Lerato Mvelase wants her man to be honest about his cheating

"I personally don't have a problem with my man going out there and snacking."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’

Lerato Mvelase pens an emotional open letter of encouragement.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Mvelase: Alcohol is used as a barometer of success among my people

"We get drunk while they get enriched, they plan and steal. Alcohol is killing my people," Lerato said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones file for divorce TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Bonang Matheba’s star-studded Valentine’s Day luncheon TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why SA's convinced Lerato Kganyago and her bae 'own' Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Unbecoming Mrs Jones loading’ — SA reacts to Minnie and Quinton’s split TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...