Lerato Mvelase celebrates 28 years of acting as she joins 'The Wife' cast

She penned a lengthy caption as she shared a picture of herself alongside actors James Ngcobo and Antony Coleman. She celebrated 28 years in the acting industry.

In her post, Lerato recalled kick-starting her career in theatre.

“In 1995 I set foot in a professional theatre as an actress, the lights, the set, actors, the script, white people. I got paid with a brown envelope every Friday. I got paid to do what I love, I knew then that God lived in me,” she wrote.

Lerato expressed her excitement for her upcoming show at the Market Theatre and her gratitude for the strides she's taken.

“I’ve worked with amazing creatives over the years and I’ve built amazing professional friendships, and these images are to say, I will always be an actress and expect to see me soon with @antonycolemann on stage at the Market Theatre, what a way to celebrate my 28th in the business. What more can a woman ask for and we all know that James Ngcobo is one of the best producers, actors and directors. I’m overflowing.”