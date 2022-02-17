TshisaLIVE

‘Love Island SA’ winners Thimna and Libho announce break up

17 February 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Image: Instagram/ Thimna Shooto

Love Island SA winners Thimna Shooto and Libhongolethu “Libho” Gheza have separated after a year.

Libho and Thimna took to Instagram stories, announcing their break-up but saying they will cherish their time together.

“Thimna and I have decided to break up. It's been an amazing journey and I find comfort in that we gave it a full go and held nothing back. I've learned so much about relationships and myself. I will cherish our time together forever,” Libho wrote.

Image: Instagram/ Libho Gheza

“Libho and I have decided to break up. We thank each and everyone of you who have supported and loved us. The past year has been amazing! Our relationship was beautiful and I wouldn't change a thing about it,” Thimna wrote.

Image: Instagram/ Thimna Shooto

In the first season of Love Island SA, Thimna and Libho showed an instant connection and made their relationship official when Libho asked the fitness model to be his girlfriend.

The pair were crowned as the winners of the reality show, bagging R1m and since served couple goals on social media.

Shocked by the news, tweeps reacted saying they wanted to see them get married, while some questioned what the cause of their break-up could have been.

See the Twitter reactions below:

