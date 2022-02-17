‘Love Island SA’ winners Thimna and Libho announce break up
Love Island SA winners Thimna Shooto and Libhongolethu “Libho” Gheza have separated after a year.
Libho and Thimna took to Instagram stories, announcing their break-up but saying they will cherish their time together.
“Thimna and I have decided to break up. It's been an amazing journey and I find comfort in that we gave it a full go and held nothing back. I've learned so much about relationships and myself. I will cherish our time together forever,” Libho wrote.
“Libho and I have decided to break up. We thank each and everyone of you who have supported and loved us. The past year has been amazing! Our relationship was beautiful and I wouldn't change a thing about it,” Thimna wrote.
In the first season of Love Island SA, Thimna and Libho showed an instant connection and made their relationship official when Libho asked the fitness model to be his girlfriend.
The pair were crowned as the winners of the reality show, bagging R1m and since served couple goals on social media.
Shocked by the news, tweeps reacted saying they wanted to see them get married, while some questioned what the cause of their break-up could have been.
See the Twitter reactions below:
No man I saw Libho and Thimna getting married one day. I’ve never seen 2 people so perfect for each other🥺 February has bad vibes Asoze!— 𝕃𝕦𝕦. (@LundiMali) February 15, 2022
"This can't be, Thimna and Libho were so perfect😭😭"— Vutomi (@VutomiKhosa5) February 15, 2022
Uyazi ukuthi beku'perfect ngoba benithandana nonke like love triangle oe?
I don’t know why but this Libho and THIMNA break up is really hurting my feelings— Momzi (@momzimakwela) February 15, 2022
Minnie and Quinton who kept their marriage private are divorcing.— IG: Agnes_motaung (@Agnesmotaung1) February 15, 2022
Thimna and Libho who loved each other publicly are no longer dating.
There’s no formula.
Ngl Libho and Thimna's break up feels like a contract that expired— 𝖔𝖓é (@_therealOT_) February 15, 2022
Thimna and Libho were a lovely couple but sometimes these things just don't work out guys and that's life. They are still young and both seem like amazing individuals so I'm pretty sure they'll do just fine. Don't let this discourage you from finding love.— Ushuni weDyan (@_Njonjolo_) February 15, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.