'The Zulus are back' — SA excited for season 2 of 'The Wife' with Khanyi Mbau as lead

17 February 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
'The Wife' season 2 focuses on Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba) and Zandile's (Khanyi Mbau) love story
Image: Supplied

After a one week break from airing, The Wife season 2 has landed and tweeps are already vibing to the new episodes.

The storyline from season one took several unexpected twists and turns that left some of the fans of the book series confused, and some welcoming the new twists.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews of the first three episodes.

“Also, I expected so much from the first 3 episodes. They were honestly boring. Hoping the next won't be so disappointing,” said one tweep.

Season two is based on Zandile The Resolute, the best-selling book by Dudu Busani-Dube and is the love story of the leader of the pack Nkosana Zulu and Zandile.

Tweeps couldn't get enough of the more gentle and softer side of Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba) and can't wait for more of the #loveliveshere vibe he is giving off.

“uBhut'omdala is such a calm gent please, the way he regales his wife with not only words but his actions (the little touches and kisses of affection and assurance) is really beautiful and enthralling,” one tweep wrote.

While the last episode left fans in a cliffhanger after a steamy sex scene, betrayal and murders, fans had high hopes for the first three episodes. 

Season two picks up where season one left off in an episode that left many beginning to despise the character of Hlomu after her betrayal of Mqhele.

The show trended at the top of Twitter every Thursday during its run, for 13 consecutive weeks. 

Khanyi Mbau already has The Wife viewers eating out of the palm of her hands.

“I love this natural look they gave Khanyi. The last movie I watched with her I found the makeup distracting and her facial expressions were lost in it. I know this is the after-prison look, but I hope they stick with less makeup for her character,” said one fan.

