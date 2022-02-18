'I know you didn't want to leave me this soon' — Citi Lyts’ son Owethu speaks at memorial service
Family and friends of late musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize gathered at Pace Community College in Soweto on Thursday to celebrate his life.
The musician was shot dead in the early hours on Monday.
Citi Lyts' son Owethu Mkhize said he was heartbroken that he would be spending his birthday without his father for the first time.
“Dear dad, I know you didn't want to leave me this soon, my birthday is next month, and I am sad that you won't be there. Thank you for being the best, so please walk the path with me from here on and be there for me, I will always love you,” he said.
Fifi Cooper took to the stage and recalled memories she shared with Citi Lyts and his brother ProKid before her performance.
“We're here to celebrate a friend, a brother. I don't even know where to begin ... with the little time that I spent with him, I was with him from 2015 to 2017 and the brother, living in the same house, using the same studio every day ... they always gave me that sister and brother love," she said.
“I've learned a lot from him ... I will forever have that in my heart.”
Family friend Kefilwe took to the podium, speaking of how the musician's death had affected the family and appealed to the audience to assist police in apprehending the suspects involved in the murder.
“The family has been hit hard and we don't understand how someone would do such a thing to such a kind and loving person and we, as people who were close to him, we mustn't stand down, we need to help the police catch the culprits.”
Kefilwe explained why Citi Lyts' father was unable to attend the memorial service.
“He is not in a good space, in 2018 he lost his son Linda, last year he buried his wife and now Sandile, the family hasn't had time to heal from these incidents, they've been hit hard,” she said.
Amakipkip clothing line honoured DJ Citi Lyts with tribute merchandise, releasing 100 exclusive T-shirts costing R800 each to raise R80,000 to give to the family.
“Neo Modise aka Red Button proposed to raise money by carrying the cost of the manufacturing. They are moving the merch, a limited edition, the goal is to raise about R80k to give to the family. It's a kind gesture for a good cause and will go a long way for what needs to be done before and after the funeral,” family representative Mpho Modise told TshisaLIVE.
