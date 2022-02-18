'I know you didn't want to leave me this soon' — Citi Lyts’ son Owethu speaks at memorial service

Family and friends of late musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize gathered at Pace Community College in Soweto on Thursday to celebrate his life.

The musician was shot dead in the early hours on Monday.

Citi Lyts' son Owethu Mkhize said he was heartbroken that he would be spending his birthday without his father for the first time.

“Dear dad, I know you didn't want to leave me this soon, my birthday is next month, and I am sad that you won't be there. Thank you for being the best, so please walk the path with me from here on and be there for me, I will always love you,” he said.

Fifi Cooper took to the stage and recalled memories she shared with Citi Lyts and his brother ProKid before her performance.

“We're here to celebrate a friend, a brother. I don't even know where to begin ... with the little time that I spent with him, I was with him from 2015 to 2017 and the brother, living in the same house, using the same studio every day ... they always gave me that sister and brother love," she said.

“I've learned a lot from him ... I will forever have that in my heart.”