WATCH | Aww! Murdah Bongz’ video with baby Asante and Kairo is the cutest

In the first season of ZInhle's reality show The Unexpected on BET, the DJ revealed her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, wanted to be involved in baby Asante's life just as her beau Murdah Bongz was in Kairo's life, and for both her children's fathers to get along.

“Obviously Murdah Bongz has a relationship with Kairo and he said DJ Zinhle and Murdah can't expect him to not have a relationship with Asante,” she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, DJ Zinhle said she felt the pregnancy had strengthened her relationship with Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana of Black Motion.

“Bongani and I took a pregnancy test and it was positive. I think because of my first pregnancy I wasn't as scared as I could've been. It's a big change. I'm super excited but also super nervous. He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.

Zinhle said she is not looking to have more children.

“This is the last one. That's for sure. It just takes so long to make a baby. If it took a shorter period maybe I'd have another one but I think I'm done. This is it for me.”