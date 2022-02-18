WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode shines as her cameo on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ airs

Mzansi is beaming with pride after singer Nomcebo Zikode flew the SA flag high in her debut on the US reality TV show, Love & Hip Hop.

She had her fans anticipating her appearance on the show since she made the announcement in September 2021 expressing her excitement.

“Guess who’s gonna be on the biggest show of America: VH!'s Love & Hip Hop. With the producer Mona,” she captioned her snap with the show's producer Mona Scott-Young.

In her debut episode, Nomcebo congratulates Karlie Redd, Yandy Harris-Smith, Papoose and Momma Dee for taking a step to find their African origin and performs her hit song with Master KG, Jerusalema.

“I want to congratulate you for taking your ancestry text. This means you know your roots. I want to say you are welcome in this beautiful Africa. You are welcome any time,” she said.