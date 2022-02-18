WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode shines as her cameo on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ airs
Mzansi is beaming with pride after singer Nomcebo Zikode flew the SA flag high in her debut on the US reality TV show, Love & Hip Hop.
She had her fans anticipating her appearance on the show since she made the announcement in September 2021 expressing her excitement.
“Guess who’s gonna be on the biggest show of America: VH!'s Love & Hip Hop. With the producer Mona,” she captioned her snap with the show's producer Mona Scott-Young.
In her debut episode, Nomcebo congratulates Karlie Redd, Yandy Harris-Smith, Papoose and Momma Dee for taking a step to find their African origin and performs her hit song with Master KG, Jerusalema.
“I want to congratulate you for taking your ancestry text. This means you know your roots. I want to say you are welcome in this beautiful Africa. You are welcome any time,” she said.
Watch the video below:
Since the Covid-19 lockdown travel restrictions were eased, Nomcebo has been travelling beyond borders and recently revealed she has a tour in in the US lined up for 2022.
“God works in mysterious ways! See you soon USA.” she captioned her post.
Fans couldn't help but notice how they confused arts and culture spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu for Nomcebo in the slide show of images shared on the episode.
Nomcebo stole the hearts of many with her performance at the Afcon final on February 6 and dedicated it to inspiring people and said anything is possible.
“Your girl, Nomcebo Zikode, all the way from Hammersdale, SA dedicates last night’s performance at the 2021 Afcon final to everyone who has dream.”
