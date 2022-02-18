WATCH | LOL! Siya Kolisi urges men to wash
Siya Kolisi has left many in stitches after calling on men to wash regularly.
The Springbok rugby captain got candid with his followers this week.
In an advert posted on Instagram, Kolisi jokingly shared that he has been failing at maintaining a clean look lately.
In a video taken while in the shower, he said he has been called out a couple of times for not keeping his beard neat.
“Yabona ke ndiyafailure apha (You see, I fail when it comes to this) because amanzi kuthiwa andiwa ngeni, nebeard iqathalala (I've been called out for skipping regular showers, even the beard is messy)," said Kolisi.
He urged men to wash regularly, saying gone are the days when looking like a mess was a sign of being a man.
“Vasa, usheve, ubemhle, ubangene (Take a shower, shave, be handsome and rock them)," he joked.
This is not the first time Kolisi has been “honest” about his struggle to maintain a clean look.
Last year, his “honesty” about his armpit problem had many cracking. Even his wife, Rachel, agreed that they could be too much to bear.
“I struggle with my armpits after a game because ayanuka (they reek)," he let out with two laughing emojis.
His fans applauded him for his “honesty” and “authenticity”.
So gents, do as Kolisi said...
