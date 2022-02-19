TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at pregnancy rumours

They were fuelled by her V-Day content ...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 February 2022 - 12:00
Mihlali had her fans on the edge of their seats when she posted her Valentine’s Day-themed reel on Instagram, with many of her fans expecting a big announcement at the end.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase had a nice laugh after she poked fun then shut down the rumour mill that was ready to run with the narrative that she's pregnant thanks to to her V-Day themed content.

Given that every second Instagram reel has been a pregnancy reveal in Mzansi celebville, Mihlali's fans felt they shouldn't get blame for rushing to the conclusion that she's pregnant after her stunning Valentine's Day-inspired video.

Much to the relief — and disappointment — of her fans, all Mihlali served was stunning, red-hot looks commemorating the month of love.

Watch the video below:

Seeing how freaked out some of her fans were, Mihlali admitted that she may have missed an opportunity to leave them shocked.

In retrospect, Mihlali figures she should have rubbed her belly for the desired shock factor.

If there was any truth to the bun in the oven rumours, Mihlali would have joined the ever-growing local and international list of mommies to be such as  Rihanna, Blue Mbombo, Naomi Campbell, Tamia Louw-Mpisane and Ayanda Thabethe.

In case you missed it, here is some of the red-hot content Mimi served on Valentine's Day:

