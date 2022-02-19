Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at pregnancy rumours

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase had a nice laugh after she poked fun then shut down the rumour mill that was ready to run with the narrative that she's pregnant thanks to to her V-Day themed content.

Given that every second Instagram reel has been a pregnancy reveal in Mzansi celebville, Mihlali's fans felt they shouldn't get blame for rushing to the conclusion that she's pregnant after her stunning Valentine's Day-inspired video.

Mihlali had her fans on the edge of their seats when she posted her Valentine’s Day-themed reel on Instagram, with many of her fans expecting a big announcement at the end.

Much to the relief — and disappointment — of her fans, all Mihlali served was stunning, red-hot looks commemorating the month of love.

Watch the video below: