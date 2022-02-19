SNAPS | Good times with the real ones! Inside Nasty C’s 25 b-day celebration

Nasty C celebrated his 25th birthday in style.

Friends, fans and family joined the star at his intimate birthday celebration at a trendy spot in Johannesburg, Zioux restaurant and cocktail bar.

The Bohemian-style place was filled with Mzansi A-listers who were there to rub shoulders.

Though his official birthday was on February 11, he held the private shindig to celebrate his trip around the sun.

A Twitter handle account by the name of Nasty C Charts and Universal Music Group shared snaps of the night.