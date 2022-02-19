SNAPS | Good times with the real ones! Inside Nasty C’s 25 b-day celebration
Nasty C celebrated his 25th birthday in style.
Friends, fans and family joined the star at his intimate birthday celebration at a trendy spot in Johannesburg, Zioux restaurant and cocktail bar.
The Bohemian-style place was filled with Mzansi A-listers who were there to rub shoulders.
Though his official birthday was on February 11, he held the private shindig to celebrate his trip around the sun.
A Twitter handle account by the name of Nasty C Charts and Universal Music Group shared snaps of the night.
Naturally the hip-hop cats were there to celebrate with the star. Among the guests were people from the rap industry.
Rapper and TV present Moozlie, singer and songwriter Langa Mavuso, CEO of Universal Music Group SA & Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini and actors and actresses such as Fresh By Caddy and Kamo Modisakeng were there.
TV presenter and social media content creator Twiggy Myoli was also at the party.
Nasty C has been sitting comfortably at a position of securing the bag and numbers. Taking to Instagram, he shared his latest achievement as his new song, "Stalling" is on number three across all genres.
“We’re number across all genres. Thank you to everybody listening to #Stalling . I hope that if you relate to it, it’s because of something that happened long ago & not recently.”
Nasty C private birthday party last night ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/583EmOYwdb— Nasty C Charts (@NastyC_Charts) February 16, 2022
