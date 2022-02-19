SNAPS | ‘The boy is happy!’ — A look at Gabriel Temudzani's Dubai trip

Very different from his on-screen character Azwindini — who is going through the most thanks to the women in his life — Muvhango actor Grabriel Temudzani is living it up in Dubai and having the best time.

The actor, who finally rewarded himself with a getaway to the popular UAE city, has been sharing moments from his trip. Gabriel said he planned the trip to honour his birthday this year and to give himself a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle.

Totally immersed in the Dubai experience, Gabriel has been spotted at a sky-high restaurant, Dinner in the Sky UAE, that often welcomes visiting SA stars.