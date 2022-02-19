TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Pearl Thusi get a 'Yasss' from Queen Latifah for her 'Wu Assassins' role

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 February 2022 - 13:57
Queen Latifah was super impressed by Pearl's performance in Wu Assassins.
Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi was left speechless after American icon Queen Latifah sang her praises after her stunning performance in the recently launched Netflix film Wu Assassins: Fistful Of Vengeance.

Pearl has been getting rave reviews since the film, which is streaming on Netflix, came out on Friday.

While the whole movie seems to be getting great reviews, it was Pearl's performance which impressed Queen Latifah — so much so she had to let her know.

So the US rapper, singer and actress took to Twitter to let Pearl just how much she's crushing. Queen also expressed her desire to one day work with Pearl.

“Pearl Thusi ... I just wanted to give you a shout-out to let you know sister you are strong and bad. I'm watching you do your thing, you keep doing your thing and one day maybe we can be able to do something together. That would be hot,” she said before adding a young wink.

Watch the video below:

Pearl, who has been a picture of glee owing to all the praises she's been getting on the local and international front, expressed her gratitude for Queen's kind words.

“I’m speechless. Speechless ... How I started my day ... God is so good. I’m really at a loss for words ... Wow.

“I am kind of speechless for all the love, all the support. I am all the way in Dubai right now, I am not even home. From around the world and all the way from home I am getting this love and appreciation for Fistful Of Vengeance. For the entire cast and crew, it's so real it's so authentic and I really truly appreciate it.” 

“I don't know how I can say thank you and to really express all the love,” Pearl said in another tweet.

