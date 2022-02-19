'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family describe seeing his corpse

DJ Citi Lyts was taken to his final resting place on Saturday.

While Citi Lyts was known to be a man who lifted up Soweto hip-hop, it was his humility and down-to-earth demeanour that were a common thread in the tributes of his partner, family and friends at his funeral.

The 34- year-old was gunned down in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.

Steering the funeral was media personality and friend Zola Hashatsi. He corrected the public narrative that the DJ was shot eight times, revealing he was shot 10 times. He appealed to those at the funeral to assist with investigations and ensure justice for Citi.

Speaking at the funeral Citi Lyts' partner Charmaine said the DJ was a force to be reckoned with and was very smart. She said he was too trusting and it was his trust in people that led to his untimely passing.

“His humbleness will sometimes fool you. He was crazy about his dad, and when it comes to his son, he was even worse. He was loyal and a very trusting friend and I feel like his trust is what led him here today. It hurts, it really hurts, God knows it really hurts.”