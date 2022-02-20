TshisaLIVE

Masasa Mbangeni dreams of working with Pamela Nomvete

20 February 2022 - 16:05 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Masasa Mbangeni loves legendary actress Pamela Nomvete.
Masasa Mbangeni loves legendary actress Pamela Nomvete.
Image: Instagram/ Masasa Mbangeni

Actress Masasa Mbangeni's biggest wish is to star alongside veteran actress Pamela Nomvete.

Taking to Twitter, Masasa said she would love to be in the same production as the actress. If a genie could grant her a wish as an actress, this would be it.

“My dream is to act with Pamela Nomvete. I tried to get a show I was on to cast her as my mother but ke didn’t work out but I pray all my angels move heaven and earth to one day play with her.”

Pamela is a seasoned actress who has been in the industry for more than 30 years. 

She is known, loved and equally hated by her fans for her bi***y and villanous role as Ntsiki Lukhele in the original Generations soapie.

Masasa shared the  list of actresses she would like to join one day, and these are women who have starred in international productions. 

“Thuso, Pamela, Nokuthula, Brenda, Zethu Dlomo, Masali Baduza, Bonnie Mbuli and many actors who have shown the beautiful  talent that exists here. SBWL to join this list nam one day.”

Masasa starred in Mzali Wam last year. When asked how she remained consistent in her craft she said it boiled down to her "teachable spirit".

“I think it's about having a teachable spirit. I'm constantly curious and willing to learn. Covid-19 has shown us life is so finite, and because I'm aware of that, I've tried to take every opportunity I'm given and do my best. That comes with our acting careers and the turbulent, inconsistent nature of our work.”

Masasa Mbangeni shares recent health scare: 'It’s a miracle I’m not dead'

"It’s a miracle I’m not dead from simply not believing myself."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Masasa Mbangeni slams pregnancy rumours

"Guys I’m not pregnant. I’m just fat, happily so," said the actress.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Masasa Mbangeni says ‘people are evil’ after her mother was traumatised by a death hoax

Masasa was left shaken by 'evil' people who left her mother traumatised through sharing fake news that she had died
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Masasa Mbangeni uses her gift to shed light on human trafficking in ‘Mzali Wami’

SPONSORED | Showmax chats to Mbangeni about her latest role, in the human-trafficking drama
Lifestyle
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kuli Robert's sister Hlubi Mboya: 'Let her go because she needs to rest & we ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lady Du gushes over King Monada’s commitment to his 'Day 1' & new wife TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps label Kabza De Small ‘big-headed’ after he called DJ Stokie ‘ungrateful’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season