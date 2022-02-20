Masasa Mbangeni dreams of working with Pamela Nomvete

Pamela is a seasoned actress who has been in the industry for more than 30 years.

She is known, loved and equally hated by her fans for her bi***y and villanous role as Ntsiki Lukhele in the original Generations soapie.

Masasa shared the list of actresses she would like to join one day, and these are women who have starred in international productions.

“Thuso, Pamela, Nokuthula, Brenda, Zethu Dlomo, Masali Baduza, Bonnie Mbuli and many actors who have shown the beautiful talent that exists here. SBWL to join this list nam one day.”

Masasa starred in Mzali Wam last year. When asked how she remained consistent in her craft she said it boiled down to her "teachable spirit".

“I think it's about having a teachable spirit. I'm constantly curious and willing to learn. Covid-19 has shown us life is so finite, and because I'm aware of that, I've tried to take every opportunity I'm given and do my best. That comes with our acting careers and the turbulent, inconsistent nature of our work.”