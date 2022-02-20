Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before'

Media personality Nonhle Thema has shared parts of her grieving process, saying a dream of her deceased father going up into the sky has left her feeling at ease that he is resting in peace.

The media personality took to her Instagram to reiterate how losing her father has exposed her to a pain she's never known before. She added that a dream left her spirit settled as she now knows that her angel is OK.

“So I still miss my Dad his death was painful I never felt that kind of pain before it was so direct but I’m OK now I dreamt [about] him going up into the sky. My spirit knows his OK. I love you DT forever,” she wrote.