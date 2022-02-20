Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before'
Media personality Nonhle Thema has shared parts of her grieving process, saying a dream of her deceased father going up into the sky has left her feeling at ease that he is resting in peace.
The media personality took to her Instagram to reiterate how losing her father has exposed her to a pain she's never known before. She added that a dream left her spirit settled as she now knows that her angel is OK.
“So I still miss my Dad his death was painful I never felt that kind of pain before it was so direct but I’m OK now I dreamt [about] him going up into the sky. My spirit knows his OK. I love you DT forever,” she wrote.
Derrick Thema died on December 31, 2021 and was laid to rest on January 6 in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Nonhle has been sharing tribute posts to her late father on Instagram. Expressing her gratitude to him, Nonhle spoke of the legacy he left behind and how she plans to carry it further.
“Rest Daddy you’re a legend to the world but a dad to us, your children. You are loved by us. Your children appreciate your fatherly love and education you provided for us all.
“Thank you for being a present father always there when we needed you and giving us money when we wanted to buy stuff as children and teaching us values to be independent and honourable in society. Fly high like an eagle and watch over us with God by your side. We will continue to honour your legacy and Thema name,” she wrote.
Nonhle also spoke of how she was inconsolable and had sleepless nights lamenting her family's loss.
“I Love you dad, so sorry ... wish I could reverse time.”
