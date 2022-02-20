Samas28 makes history with the highest number of entries ever

Despite a backlash in the past few years the SA Music Awards (Samas) has received a resounding “Yes” from the music industry as it attracts a record number of entries in the 28th year of the awards.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the organisation said about 1395 submissions were received by the close of entries at midnight on February 3. Last year, the awards attracted 1163 entries.

Most categories received record entries. Below are the categories that received the most entries:

Best Collaboration — 180

Best Hip Hop Album — 179

Best Produced Music Video — 149

Best Dance Album — 73

Best Amapiano Album — 68

The next stage of the awards process is vetting, presided over by committees of industry practitioners, which will be followed by judging by panels of experts and the announcement of nominees in April.

Recording Industry of SA (RISA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi lauded the enthusiasm artists seem to have for the awards.

“This is incredible news worth celebrating. The Samas continue to go from strength to strength with the buy-in and support of music industry practitioners and fans. I’m proud that we managed to build on last year's gains and the upward trajectory continues. Congratulations to all who were involved in running a slick campaign to attract this record number of entries. I wish all entrants the best of luck.”