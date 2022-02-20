SNAPS | From A to Z! Here's how Keke Mphuthi's lover organised her 31st birthday celebration
Actress Keke Maphuthi is a spoilt queen as her lover ensures she's always celebrated and her birthday celebration earlier this week was no exception.
The actress took to Instagram to share moments from her birthday celebration where she looked amazing as she raised the glass to turning a year older.
Keke celebrated her man, who pulled out all the stops for her 31st birthday celebration.
“What a beautiful intimate day ... How you continue to love me effortlessly, sincerely, spiritually, willingly and through God leaves me breathless every time. I Love You with all my Being . I choose you over n over again,” the smitten actress wrote.
The actress and mother of one said it was her man's efforts to ensure that she enjoys life and all her milestones that impressed her the most as it is her “love language”.
Her bae not only set up the beautiful dinner but went as far as buying her outfit for the day, flowers and bubbly to celebrate.
The actress expressed her gratitude, saying “I'm at the most beautiful place I've ever seen in a while ... God I'm grateful for seeing me and for this man, especially his love.”
Check out some of the moments leading up to the intimate dinner below:
