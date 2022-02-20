SNAPS | From A to Z! Here's how Keke Mphuthi's lover organised her 31st birthday celebration

Actress Keke Maphuthi is a spoilt queen as her lover ensures she's always celebrated and her birthday celebration earlier this week was no exception.

The actress took to Instagram to share moments from her birthday celebration where she looked amazing as she raised the glass to turning a year older.

Keke celebrated her man, who pulled out all the stops for her 31st birthday celebration.

“What a beautiful intimate day ... How you continue to love me effortlessly, sincerely, spiritually, willingly and through God leaves me breathless every time. I Love You with all my Being . I choose you over n over again,” the smitten actress wrote.