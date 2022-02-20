TshisaLIVE

'This feels like a dream’ — Thembi Seete on being 'Idols SA' season 18 judge

20 February 2022 - 18:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Thembi Seete is overjoyed that she is now part of the judging panel on Idols SA.
Image: Instagram/ Thembi Seete

Actress Thembi Seete feels like she is in dreamland after being named as an Idols SA season 18 judge.

The trio of judges was announced on Wednesday. Somizi is coming back and will be joined by Thembi and JR as judges replacing Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi. 

Taking to Instagram the actress said she just couldn't believe she would be in one of Mzansi's most envied chairs.

“It feels like a dream. It's as if someone woke me up and said, 'don't worry, you had a wild imagination'.”

Actress and pop icon Thembi is no stranger to the judge’s chair as she was a guest judge in Idols SA season 17, bringing her bubbly energy and constructive criticism to the contestants, which had social media users singing her praises.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on 947 the actress sung the praises of her co-judges and said when she got the news she was over the moon.

“I'm excited this is fun, I was invited last year to do the guest judging so I had the best time. So having to be called again to do this for the whole season it is such a blessing ”

“What excited me about working with the two judges JR and Somizi, they both come with different energy.

She was thankful that Somizi will be there to hold her and JR's hands through it all as the oldest surviving Idols judge.

