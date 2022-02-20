'This feels like a dream’ — Thembi Seete on being 'Idols SA' season 18 judge
Actress Thembi Seete feels like she is in dreamland after being named as an Idols SA season 18 judge.
The trio of judges was announced on Wednesday. Somizi is coming back and will be joined by Thembi and JR as judges replacing Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi.
Taking to Instagram the actress said she just couldn't believe she would be in one of Mzansi's most envied chairs.
“It feels like a dream. It's as if someone woke me up and said, 'don't worry, you had a wild imagination'.”
Actress and pop icon Thembi is no stranger to the judge’s chair as she was a guest judge in Idols SA season 17, bringing her bubbly energy and constructive criticism to the contestants, which had social media users singing her praises.
Speaking to Anele Mdoda on 947 the actress sung the praises of her co-judges and said when she got the news she was over the moon.
“I'm excited this is fun, I was invited last year to do the guest judging so I had the best time. So having to be called again to do this for the whole season it is such a blessing ”
“What excited me about working with the two judges JR and Somizi, they both come with different energy.
She was thankful that Somizi will be there to hold her and JR's hands through it all as the oldest surviving Idols judge.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter :
I don’t think you guys understand how excellent of a call JR is as an Idols judge. Mans did wonders in Clash Of The Choirs!— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 17, 2022
Thembi Seete replaced Unathi on Idols and JR replaced Randal! Somizi is back! I think I’d watch this one— Just Dee 🌸 (@DaisyUndisputed) February 16, 2022
Thembi Seete and JR join Somizi as ‘Idols SA season 18’ judges. I will give this season, as I have the past 17 seasons a miss.— pamela (@PamelaSalalah) February 16, 2022
I’m happy for Thembi she must also eat but damn idols has run its course chile 🌚🌚🌚 https://t.co/YzcZtC9BzZ— x (@kikisometimes) February 17, 2022
