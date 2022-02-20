'This feels like a dream’ — Thembi Seete on being 'Idols SA' season 18 judge

Actress Thembi Seete feels like she is in dreamland after being named as an Idols SA season 18 judge.

The trio of judges was announced on Wednesday. Somizi is coming back and will be joined by Thembi and JR as judges replacing Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi.

Taking to Instagram the actress said she just couldn't believe she would be in one of Mzansi's most envied chairs.

“It feels like a dream. It's as if someone woke me up and said, 'don't worry, you had a wild imagination'.”

Actress and pop icon Thembi is no stranger to the judge’s chair as she was a guest judge in Idols SA season 17, bringing her bubbly energy and constructive criticism to the contestants, which had social media users singing her praises.