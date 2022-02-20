WATCH | Lerato Kganyago shares her joy — her fans love to see it!
Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago and her hubby Thami Ndlela have been the talk of the town since they totally owned Valentine's Day this week — and as people continue to gasp at the couple's celebration, many are happy Lerato is finally enjoying a joyful chapter.
Lerato has gone through some of the most heartbreaking tragedies publicly, with her fans seeing her go through some tough times, including the end of friendships and multiple miscarriages.
This is why there's been a collective happy sigh. Lerato took to social media to share some of the happiest moments in her life.
Sharing a video of the moment that broke the internet on Monday, when SA saw that her Valentine's Day gift was a hotel, Lerato acknowledged that Mzansi had been there to witness both her sad and happy moments.
“You know my pain, you know my joy. Thank you,” Lerato said.
On Valentine's Day, Lerato revealed that her husband helped her in renovating a mansion she turned into a five-star boutique hotel, called 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.
The hotel also has a restaurant called Amour (French for love, which is a direct translation of Lerato).
“Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my Insta' stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: 'Stop stressing Hold my Taelo umfazi wam (my wife), let me show you something,'" she wrote.
Lerato and her husband cut the ribbon on Monday, opening the doors to her hotel as she announced that they are hiring staff.
“Welcome to my hotel and restaurant. Follow us! We are hiring and you're all welcome,” she wrote on her Instagram story.
On Valentine's Day in 2021, Lerato found her name at the top of Mzansi's trends list after her hubby booked out the entire FNB stadium and had songstress Zonke serenade the couple enjoying a candlelit dinner.
Her fans love every moment of Lerato's “happiness” chapter!
Lerato Kganyago deserves all that love …she’s been through a lot… I’m really happy for her— Nelly Nzima (@nelzblue) February 14, 2022
Lerato Kganyago deserves everything and more.— Lady Charlotte (@LadyCharlotte01) February 14, 2022
I'm so happy for her ❤❤ Mother!
Well Twitter is happy for lerato kganyago.. That's where u should leave it https://t.co/EC8v0W80Hs— Siphokazi Twaibane (@s_twaibane) February 14, 2022
Lerato Kganyago also got a brand new car😭❤️🔥 I’m so happy for her ngathi kwenzeke kimi.— Inja yeGame (@Rabo_mthiyane) February 15, 2022