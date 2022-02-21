Actress Amanda du-Pont explains reason behind her recent boob job

Actress Amanda du-Pont has revealed she went under the knife to increase the size of her breasts.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share images from her breast augmentation experience, explaining the reason behind her decision to undergo surgery.

In her post, Amanda said that she had lost a lot of tissue in her breast area due to her weight loss journey, and promised to share more about her surgery after she had healed.

“It’s no secret how passionate I am about fitness. Through training I’ve lost fat and gained muscle. This meant I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self-conscious.

“In a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. Here’s a photo dump of my experience. PS: I will post the new babies as soon as I’m healed. Sharing is caring. Let me know if you have any questions regarding the surgery,” she wrote.