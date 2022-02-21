TshisaLIVE

Actress Amanda du-Pont explains reason behind her recent boob job

‘I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self-conscious’

21 February 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Image: Instagram/ Amanda du-Pont

Actress Amanda du-Pont has revealed she went under the knife to increase the size of her breasts.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share images from her breast augmentation experience, explaining the reason behind her decision to undergo surgery.

In her post, Amanda said that she had lost a lot of tissue in her breast area due to her weight loss journey, and promised to share more about her surgery after she had healed.

“It’s no secret how passionate I am about fitness. Through training I’ve lost fat and gained muscle. This meant I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self-conscious.

“In a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. Here’s a photo dump of my experience. PS: I will post the new babies as soon as I’m healed. Sharing is caring. Let me know if you have any questions regarding the surgery,” she wrote.

Zodwa Wabantu has also spoken candidly about having work done on her breasts.

In a 2019 interview with TshisaLIVE, the entertainer and reality TV star said she had “fillers” put into her breasts.

“I love myself, I want people to understand that. I have the money now to ensure I stay fresh. I did have breast fillers put it in. It's not like a boob job per se.”

