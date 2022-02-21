Double eviction — Zino and B.U. leave ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

Adindu “Zino” Asuzu and Luthando “B.U.” Mthembu are the latest housemates to be evicted from Big Brother Mzansi.

B.U., Libo, Nale, Thato, Venus, Vyno, and Zino were on the chopping board in the latest eviction episode of Big Brother Mzansi as they were nominated Head of House Gash1 and Deputy Head of House Nthabii.

While viewers were under the impression only one housemate would be leaving the house, Big Brother served yet another sudden plot twist with a double eviction.

Reflecting on his journey on the show, Zino told host Lawrence Maleka he had an “amazing” experience and would miss Yoli for the sisterly love she showed him.

“I really appreciated her [Yoli]. She was amazing and she gave me an older sister. I’ve never had that before,” he said.

B.U's romance with housemate Venus had many tongues wagging on social media but has been brought to a halt after his exit from the competition.

Speaking about his experience on the reality show, B.U. said he had learned a lot and was proud he was able to stay true to himself.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way, but one thing about me is I’m going to be me. I wasn’t shaken at any point. If it makes sense to me, it doesn’t have to make sense to anybody else.”

Reacting to the evictions, Mzansi lamented they would no longer witness B.U.'s relationship with Venus on screen and were sad to see Zino leave.

Read the reactions below: