TshisaLIVE

Double eviction — Zino and B.U. leave ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

21 February 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Zino and B.U. were evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi'.
Zino and B.U. were evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi'.
Image: Supplied

Adindu “Zino” Asuzu and Luthando “B.U.” Mthembu are the latest housemates to be evicted from Big Brother Mzansi.

B.U., Libo, Nale, Thato, Venus, Vyno, and Zino were on the chopping board in the latest eviction episode of Big Brother Mzansi as they were nominated Head of House Gash1 and Deputy Head of House Nthabii.

While viewers were under the impression only one housemate would be leaving the house, Big Brother served yet another sudden plot twist with a double eviction.

Reflecting on his journey on the show, Zino told host Lawrence Maleka he had an “amazing” experience and would miss Yoli for the sisterly love she showed him.

“I really appreciated her [Yoli]. She was amazing and she gave me an older sister. I’ve never had that before,” he said.

B.U's romance with housemate Venus had many tongues wagging on social media but has been brought to a halt after his exit from the competition. 

Speaking about his experience on the reality show, B.U. said he had learned a lot and was proud he was able to stay true to himself.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way, but one thing about me is I’m going to be me. I wasn’t shaken at any point. If it makes sense to me, it doesn’t have to make sense to anybody else.” 

Reacting to the evictions, Mzansi lamented they would no longer witness B.U.'s relationship with Venus on screen and were sad to see Zino leave.

Read the reactions below:

Dinkybliss says she heard a voice tell her she would be evicted from ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

"While people in the house thought I was being negative, I was readying myself of something I already knew would happen."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Dinky and Mvelo become first housemates to leave #BBM

From twerking to tears and astonishment. Here's what happened during the #BBM eviction.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Keamogetswe 'QV' Motlhale in therapy after her 'sudden' exit from #BBM

QV became the first housemate to bid Big Brother Mzansi season 3 farewell.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | All you need to know about big the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestants

Meet the 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 3 housemates who had tweeps predicting drama!!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps label Kabza De Small ‘big-headed’ after he called DJ Stokie ‘ungrateful’ TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kuli Robert's sister Hlubi Mboya: 'Let her go because she needs to rest & we ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season