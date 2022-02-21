Hungani Ndlovu gets candid: ‘We’re about faith, family and building an empire’

Actors and producers Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have set their sights on being an influential couple in the industry.

The pair have their own YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, that was recently part of the YouTube Black Voices Fund Class of 2022 list. They have a production company that has done some work on MTV, and have also done short films.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Hungani said they are grateful for the support their fans have given them throughout their journey, and they are using this as tool to leave a lasting impact in the industry.

“We want to impact the industry in a positive way and that comes in many shapes and forms. We find ourselves in a position where we have a YouTube channel that is successful, and we also have a big support structure from our subscribers and the people who follow us on social media.”