Hungani Ndlovu gets candid: ‘We’re about faith, family and building an empire’
Actors and producers Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have set their sights on being an influential couple in the industry.
The pair have their own YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, that was recently part of the YouTube Black Voices Fund Class of 2022 list. They have a production company that has done some work on MTV, and have also done short films.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Hungani said they are grateful for the support their fans have given them throughout their journey, and they are using this as tool to leave a lasting impact in the industry.
“We want to impact the industry in a positive way and that comes in many shapes and forms. We find ourselves in a position where we have a YouTube channel that is successful, and we also have a big support structure from our subscribers and the people who follow us on social media.”
He said they are very intentional about the content they are putting out and don't want to just ride the wave while things are looking up for them. He said they do not take lightly the platforms they are given to lend a voice.
“Us having a voice is definitely something we are conscious about and the impact of that voice is something we want to be control. Its important for us to work on projects in a strategic manner so when things happen, people are able to see the progress, but also the consistency of what we are about. We are about faith, family and building an empire so when you see the previous things we've worked on they are in some way, shape or form linked to one anther in terms of our morals and values.”
Though they've made noticeable moves in the industry with their projects, the ultimate prize for them is creating their own content and sustaining their staying power. They are also excited about being part of the production behind a theatre play.
“Its only a matter of time before production companies running for a longer period of time start to fall out. At some point we want to be able to put out out own content, whether its TV, film or stage. We are in our learning phase so being able to be associate with producers of Kill Move Paradise is an amazing opportunity for us .”
Hungani said they were able to work with directors and producers who have helped get their short films into national festivals.
“We haven't necessarily posted or made noise about it yet because we are working on the ground with our short film but there's definitely a lot of learning , and also progress and success in those areas. Steph and I are y adamant about wanting to have a footprint in the future of our industry because we are both actors. Steph is also a presenter and casting director so we have our fair share of experience to know what exploitation is like and what we should be getting. I'm also a member of the SA Guild of Actors.
