LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism
‘They will love you today, they hate you tomorrow and you don’t have to take it to heart’
Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has opened up about her experience of being part of the second season of Real Housewives of Durban and dealing with public scrutiny.
Thobile's debut on the show as the last housewife introduced shot her up Mzansi's trends list when she showcased her house in the rural areas and had trolls questioning whether she was a right fit for the show.
Thobile told TshisaLIVE that she was determined to stick to her roots, showcasing her real life.
“There’s nothing wrong with my house. I will forever show them this house because I don’t want people to think that for you to be a good person you have to move from your roots,” she explained.
“I didn’t have to move my house to Mhlanga to be on the Real Housewives of Durban. I have a place in Durban and they know about that. Even on Uthando Nes'thembu we do show we have other apartments in different places but our show is rooted ne'mzumbe because we want it to be like that. The show is going to play, some things are going to be revealed.”
Listen to what she had to say:
Not new to reality TV, Thobile relishes reading people's opinions about herself and her family online, saying she's completely unfazed by the criticism.
“I am one person who likes criticism. I do not like to deal with people who love me because when people love you, they will sometimes not tell you when you are wrong because they will forever be scared you might get hurt by what they are going to say to you
“I love to go on social media because I know people can be very cruel. People are telling it like it is and I respect their views. It's not everything that they’ll say that will be true. If it’s something I cannot change, obviously I won't change it and it won't affect me, but if it’s something I can work on to become better, I’ll do that. They will love you today, they hate you tomorrow and you don’t have to take it to heart.”
While Thobile hasn't butted heads many of the women on the show, she said her mission is to have women on the show engage without quarrels once she gets to know all the housewives.
“It’s kind of what I was expecting, but I was hoping that as grown women we can change the perception that when women are together there’s nothing we can get without pulling each other down.”
