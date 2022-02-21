LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has opened up about her experience of being part of the second season of Real Housewives of Durban and dealing with public scrutiny.

Thobile's debut on the show as the last housewife introduced shot her up Mzansi's trends list when she showcased her house in the rural areas and had trolls questioning whether she was a right fit for the show.

Thobile told TshisaLIVE that she was determined to stick to her roots, showcasing her real life.

“There’s nothing wrong with my house. I will forever show them this house because I don’t want people to think that for you to be a good person you have to move from your roots,” she explained.

“I didn’t have to move my house to Mhlanga to be on the Real Housewives of Durban. I have a place in Durban and they know about that. Even on Uthando Nes'thembu we do show we have other apartments in different places but our show is rooted ne'mzumbe because we want it to be like that. The show is going to play, some things are going to be revealed.”

Listen to what she had to say: