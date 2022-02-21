TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Rasta pays tribute to DJ Citi Lyts

21 February 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje receives applause for his tribute portrait of the late DJ Citi Lyts.
Image: Twitter

Artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje honoured the late musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lytz” Mkhize with a portrait at the weekend.

DJ Citi Lytz was shot dead in Soweto on February 14, and was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony at Dlamini Hall in Soweto on Saturday.

Rasta, who was not able to attend the funeral as he was away at DJ Oskido's sister's wedding in North West, shared images of his painting of the late musician and acknowledged his contribution to the entertainment industry.

“I know the guy personally from when I painted the late ProKid. He was there performing with energy. I also saw him at the Hip Hop Awards and he was so full of life. I don't know what went wrong for him but I liked the guy when he was still alive. I would attend to some of his gigs.

“I always honour a late celebrity. People honour them in different ways. For me to paint is showing the way that I am crying with them when I am painting a portrait of the late person,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Rasta is infamous for painting portraits of renowned South Africans at their funerals, and while his paintings often don't resemble the subjects, he had tweeps gushing over how his work has improved. 

“Previously people couldn't understand me as an artist who paints people who have passed on. I think my fans are observing and learning to appreciate my art or art as a whole.”

See some of the reactions below:

While many might share their mouthful of opinions when it comes to the work Rasta does, the artist said he has grown to ignore the negative comments as he is aware there are many who support his efforts. 

“There will always be people loving it and disapproving of things I do but I'm here because of my fans.

“I'm pushing like this because perhaps without them [his two children], I'd probably be someone else. They are the ones who comfort me when people criticise me,” he said.

