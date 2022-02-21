SNAPS | Rasta pays tribute to DJ Citi Lyts

Artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje honoured the late musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lytz” Mkhize with a portrait at the weekend.

DJ Citi Lytz was shot dead in Soweto on February 14, and was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony at Dlamini Hall in Soweto on Saturday.

Rasta, who was not able to attend the funeral as he was away at DJ Oskido's sister's wedding in North West, shared images of his painting of the late musician and acknowledged his contribution to the entertainment industry.

“I know the guy personally from when I painted the late ProKid. He was there performing with energy. I also saw him at the Hip Hop Awards and he was so full of life. I don't know what went wrong for him but I liked the guy when he was still alive. I would attend to some of his gigs.

“I always honour a late celebrity. People honour them in different ways. For me to paint is showing the way that I am crying with them when I am painting a portrait of the late person,” he told TshisaLIVE.