WATCH | ‘Because I can’ — MaMkhize, Andile Mpisane mingle with US stars

‘He is flying the SA flag very high. Andile, mommy is super proud of you’

21 February 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Shauwn Mkhize is proud of her son Andile Mpisane.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is super proud of her son Andile Mpisane and she took to the TL to shout it out.

The pair headed out to the US at the weekend for the Legendz of the Streetz tour where Andile was the opening act for the St Louis, Missouri leg of the tour on Saturday. 

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman couldn't help but be proud of her son's milestone. She said this was the beginning of a new chapter for his career.

“This is how it has all started. Rehearsal on such a big stage was a scary moment for my son Andile, but trust me we are pushing on and he is flying the SA flag very high. I was even surprised myself. Andile, mommy is super proud of you.”

Andile shared the stage with hip-hop legends Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Trina and DJ Drama.

In true celeb culture, mom and son were seen rubbing shoulders and partying the night away with  rappers Rick Ross, Whole Slab and Nelly.

The Royal AM player and chairperson found himself at the top of the Twitter trends list when he announced he was part of the Legendz of The Streetz Tour in Miami alongside renowned rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina. 

In his announcement, Andile said he was grateful for this lifetime achievement.

“This is a moment and opportunity is beyond my imagination. I’ll soon be dropping my latest song Ubala,” he captioned the post.

