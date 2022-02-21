WATCH | Maphorisa says going to MacG’s show could destroy your career

DJ Maphorisa said celebs need to think hard before they consider going to MacG's Podcast and Chill show because it might cost them their careers.

The popular YouTube podcast has been charting Twitter trends regularly and mostly because his guests always have a case of slippery tongue that lands them in hot water.

Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub are among the guests whose names made headlines after appearing on the show.

In a recorded Instagram Live video Maphorisa can be heard issuing a warning to fellow celebs about prepping themselves before they have a sit down with MacG.