TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Maphorisa says going to MacG’s show could destroy your career

21 February 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Maphorisa wants celebs to think twice before appearing on 'Podcast and Chill'.
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa said celebs need to think hard before they consider going to MacG's Podcast and Chill show because it might cost them their careers.

The popular YouTube podcast has been charting Twitter trends regularly and mostly because his guests always have a case of slippery tongue that lands them in hot water.

Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub are among the guests whose names made headlines after appearing on the show. 

In a recorded Instagram Live video Maphorisa can be heard issuing a warning to fellow celebs about prepping themselves before they have a sit down with MacG.

The music producer said MacG called him and told him there was no "bad blood" between them. This after the podcaster recently interviewed singer Mlindo's manager Nyiko "The Great" Bilankulu and Mlindo's business partner and Mlindo's childhood friend Howard Gomba. They went to the show to set the record straight after Maphorisa claimed they backstabbed him.

“Before he posted that thing he called me and he was like, bro, I hope you know Howard and them they came here for the interview and I want you to know there is no bad blood. I told him bro do your job, that's what you eat from.”

In the interview Nyiko admitted the DJ gave Mlindo the stepladder he needed to branch out in the music biz. He said their relationship went south in 2020 when DJ Maphorisa wanted Mlindo to change to amapiano.

“Then Phori said if you guys are not going to do amapiano then do your own thing. You can manage him. Already there, I was the manager. I don't know why he was not aware.”

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
