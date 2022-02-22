TshisaLIVE

'Enjoy responsibly bafethu, eseng so' — Cassper reacts to video of drunk man

22 February 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest has encouraged people to drink responsibly.
Cassper Nyovest has encouraged people to drink responsibly.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is not impressed with a video that's been circulating of a man who is passed out after he supposedly drank his liquor.

Taking to Twitter the rapper reacted to a tweet he was tagged in. In the clip the man is lying on the floor next to a bottle of the rapper's premium brand Billiato. 

The rapper jokingly claimed that tweeps have “framed” him and are trying to sabotage his brand because the man did that thing where you drink other types of alcohol and then stunt with another one.

“Hahaha. Haikhona, I think this broer drank something else and they are framing Billiato. Le keepa di bottlolo le refilla ka di gala gala. Enjoy responsibly bafethu, eseng so.”

Tweeps could smell a rat and pointed out that Billiato seemed not to be the culprit that caused the lights out. 

“The funny part here on the video you can tell the Billiato bottle is upright. You can tell someone just put it there njee so it looks like Billiato is the reason.”

Cassper's business ventures have been doing well and he thanked Mzansi for their support of his liquor and sneaker business. 

“Both businesses are doing well & are already making profit which is so encouraging cause I haven't even been trading for a year. The potential is immense and I can't wait to express all these ideas that I have. The support my people have given me is overwhelming. Thank you all.”

MORE

Cassper celebrates booze move: 'Entrepreneurship is not for the impatient'

"Starting a business isn't easy, running it is even worse."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘It’s self-hate’ — Cassper Nyovest responds to the Bathu and Drip saga

"What we are not going to do is hate on Drip and Bathu. That's self-hate, taking us 10 steps back."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'The music got me here' — Cassper says he owes everything he has to music

"The popularity of my music afforded me all these opportunities which I grabbed with both hands."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

From sneakers to TV gigs! Cassper Nyovest was in his bag in 2021

Everybody knows Cassper is a big dreamer and his dreams got bigger in 2021
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime