'Enjoy responsibly bafethu, eseng so' — Cassper reacts to video of drunk man

Cassper Nyovest is not impressed with a video that's been circulating of a man who is passed out after he supposedly drank his liquor.

Taking to Twitter the rapper reacted to a tweet he was tagged in. In the clip the man is lying on the floor next to a bottle of the rapper's premium brand Billiato.

The rapper jokingly claimed that tweeps have “framed” him and are trying to sabotage his brand because the man did that thing where you drink other types of alcohol and then stunt with another one.

“Hahaha. Haikhona, I think this broer drank something else and they are framing Billiato. Le keepa di bottlolo le refilla ka di gala gala. Enjoy responsibly bafethu, eseng so.”

Tweeps could smell a rat and pointed out that Billiato seemed not to be the culprit that caused the lights out.

“The funny part here on the video you can tell the Billiato bottle is upright. You can tell someone just put it there njee so it looks like Billiato is the reason.”