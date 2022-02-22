TshisaLIVE

Lady Du shares her heartbreak as manager 'takes money' from her

“Guys I’m going through it I tell you, I curse the day I signed my management contract.”

22 February 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Du said she has learned her lesson after her manager was taking money behind her back
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du has sworn she is moving in a new direction after she opened up about her management woes. 

Taking to Instagram, she revealed she did not know why she wasn't getting booked. She alleged in a separate post that her manager, whom she did not name, was taking money from promoters behind her back.

“It’s sad that at times we have to smile, but we are broken beings. We have to give hugs to people when we need them ourselves. I’d like to thank you guys personally for being my strength, I’d like to tell you how important you all are to me. It is because of you that I could continue and not give up. I was not aware of what was happening, I thought I was losing my fire when someone just decided to have a say in my life.”

Lady Du said she was not one to fight, but had to share her story for upcoming amapiano artists to be vigilant when hiring managers.

“I’ve tried my best to keep it in and not say anything, but I thought 'nah, people go through so much in this industry, these new age amapiano kids need a person that will be transparent so they see the industry isn’t as easy as it looks'.”

The amapiano hitmaker apologised to her fans for not dropping her EP and said she was going through a lot.

She shared on Instagram that she was in hell after revealing her manager has been treating her harshly. 

Industry colleagues rallied behind her and urged her to terminate the contract. 

TshisaLIVE reached out to Lady Du and she declined to comment, saying it was a legal matter.

