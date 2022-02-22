TshisaLIVE

‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi disappeared with her talent

22 February 2022 - 10:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was dragged for his comment, with many bringing up the state of SA's roads and railway lines.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's attempt to join a conversation about Sho Madjozi took a sharp turn on Monday when he was dragged over the state of SA's roads and railway lines.

The minister weighed in on one social media user asking what had happened to the Huku star, by saying she “disappeared with that talent, gone”.

Sho has been largely out of the spotlight in recent months, and some called for her to return with a smash hit.

Others wondered why Fikile was worrying about Sho when SA's transport systems were struggling with theft, potholes and infrastructure problems.

A few even took shots at the minister, saying they wished the potholes in the road would “disappear”.

Here's some of the reactions:

