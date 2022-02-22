TshisaLIVE

NPA says status of DJ Fresh and Euphonik’s rape case 'remains the same'

22 February 2022 - 10:30 By Joy Mphande
DJ Fresh and Euphonik's legal battle with an alleged rape victim was reopened nearly a year later.
Image: Instagram/DJ Fresh/DJ Euphonik

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana has made it clear that the status of the case against DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik (also known as DJ Themba) has not changed, slamming reports that the case was reopened.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Lumka said no new information had come to light but investigations were still underway to "follow-up on certain issues".

“The status of the matter remains the same, no new information has come to light. However, in a case where there has been no prosecution, investigation strands that were not initially pursued because of time limitations for example, might be pursued to see if they will yield anything new, that might perhaps lead to a reconsideration of the matter.”

The NPA's statement comes after DJ Fresh and Euphonik's alleged rape victim said on Twitter the matter had been reopened.

The alleged victim's legal representative, Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Monday.

NPA confirms decision 'not to prosecute' in rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik

The rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik has been dismissed due to "insufficient evidence".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The case in question was dismissed by the NPA in February 2021 due to “insufficient evidence”. 

With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient,” Lumka explained at the time.

In January 2021, the alleged victim accused DJ Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 11 years ago.

Taking to her Twitter timeline on Sunday, she thanked people for their support during her year-long battle with the stars.

“Case Reopened! Thank you all for your support,” she announced.

“I can't believe it's been over a year of constant fighting,” she wrote in another post.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from DJ Fresh and Euphonik were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

