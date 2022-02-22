NPA says status of DJ Fresh and Euphonik’s rape case 'remains the same'

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana has made it clear that the status of the case against DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik (also known as DJ Themba) has not changed, slamming reports that the case was reopened.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Lumka said no new information had come to light but investigations were still underway to "follow-up on certain issues".

“The status of the matter remains the same, no new information has come to light. However, in a case where there has been no prosecution, investigation strands that were not initially pursued because of time limitations for example, might be pursued to see if they will yield anything new, that might perhaps lead to a reconsideration of the matter.”

The NPA's statement comes after DJ Fresh and Euphonik's alleged rape victim said on Twitter the matter had been reopened.

The alleged victim's legal representative, Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Monday.