‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG weighs in on Lady Du’s management woes

22 February 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Podcaster MacG has advised amapiano hitmaker Lady Du to ditch her manager.
Image: Instagram/ MacG via Malignant Media

Lady Du recently opened up on social media about her woes with her manager, and Podcast and Chill's Mac G has weighed in to tell her she doesn't need a manager.

MacG and his co-host Sol unpacked Lady Du's saga, with MacG sharing his own experiences about managers during Monday's episode of the podcast.

“When you are at Lady Du's level, do you need a manager? I'm not at Lady Du's level but when I was at Y, my mom was my manager. She was like a booking agent. She handled the admin,” he said.

The podcaster said he now has a booking agent named Jason, but asked if an artist as big as Lady Du need a manager.

Sol said all she needed to do was be on the ball when it came to bookings.

“You are reactionary. You get emails and WhatsApps and you react to those. You don't go hunting for deals. You react to the deals. They will come. What we need to know is if the venue is indoor or outdoor, how far is it, x and y and with all those things considered this is how much we charge.”

Lady Du recently shared on Instagram that she was in hell after revealing her manager had been treating her harshly. 

Taking to Instagram, she said she did not know why she wasn't getting booked.

She alleged in a separate post that her manager, who she did not name, was taking money from promoters behind her back.

“It’s sad that at times we have to smile, but we are broken beings. We have to give hugs to people when we need them ourselves. I’d like to thank you guys personally for being my strength. I’d like to tell you how important you all are to me. It is because of you that I continue and not give up. I was not aware of what was happening, I thought I was losing my fire when someone decided to have a say in my life.”

Lady Du shares her heartbreak as manager 'takes money' from her

"Guys I’m going through it I tell you, I curse the day I signed my management contract."
