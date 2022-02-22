TshisaLIVE

Sarah Langa slams married women treating divorcees like they have a 'contagious disease'

22 February 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Sarah Langa calls out women in relationships for their lack of compassion towards divorced women.
Sarah Langa calls out women in relationships for their lack of compassion towards divorced women.
Image: Instagram/ Sarah Langa

Sarah Langa has shared her views on how married women and those in committed relationships ill-treat divorcees.

The lifestyle influencer, who was previously married to businessman Jehan Mackay, has been candid about her journey with her followers on social media since her divorce in 2019 after nearly three years of marriage, describing it as “a journey of self-discovery and healing”.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sarah slammed women in relationships for ostracising divorcees and for being under the impression they were constantly preying on their men.

“Married women and women in committed relationships really need to stop treating divorced women like divorce is some super contagious disease. Women will humiliate us, bully us, alienate us and judge us for deciding to try seek a healthier life in less toxic environments.” she wrote.

Sarah added that though she is grateful to have married women in her life who have shown her unwavering support, she was aware of those that were not fortunate to have “the emotional and physical support” and became targets while having to go through the stresses that come with going through a tough separation.

“I'm very fortunate to have a good group of strong married women that have guided and supported me. It has actually blinded me to the true realities of life after divorce, but the moments I have in new social settings also leave me gobsmacked that this is how we treat each other.”

Read the Twitter posts below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SNAPS | The category is body! A look at Sarah Langa's Maldives getaway

Sarah Langa shows off her banging bikini bod on her Maldives vacation.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Here’s why Sarah Langa was trending on Twitter for her ‘pretty privilege’ comments

Not everyone was buying Sarah's opinions on the matter.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Sarah Langa: How the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE keeps up with her all day

SPONSORED | Created by the fans, for the fans: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition)
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Sarah Langa squashes Mihlali 'beef' rumours: 'Y’all are weird man, always so negative'

"Y'all are creating weird scenarios trying to create beef that will never exist."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime