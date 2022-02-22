TshisaLIVE

Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife

22 February 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The veteran actor said he was on the verge of taking his own life when he was going through his divorce.
Image: Instagram/ Sello Maake kaNcube

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube says he is not after his ex's money.  

This after Sunday World reported that the actor wrote a letter to uniWines Holding, where his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni claimed to be a shareholder, to lay his hands on 50% of her shares, only to find that there were no such shares.

Sello and Palesa wed in 2015 and divorced eight months later.

Responding to the World's article, the actor took to Instagram to express his regret at marrying Palesa.

“You guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months. I'm not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife, I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife.”

The multitalented thespian recounted how he was on the verge of taking his own life.

“Let the public know the truth that we sometimes struggle in silence, I mean I even contemplated taking my own life due to this woman. The pain, shame and sorrow she caused me was beyond comprehension. Men need to stop suffering in silence, we need to fight for what is right without physical violence. I pray that the law will hear my plea as I'm gunning to have my marriage to this woman annulled.”

Read his full post here.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Palesa's legal representatives but they had not responded by the time this article was published.

Sello's wife Pearl showed  support for the veteran actor in a separate Instagram post.

She said she was not naive and knew Sello had a past when she said “yes” to his proposal for love and later marriage.

“I know what I got myself into by marrying this fine and beautiful soul of a man. We all have our past, our journeys differ but they are the same. I have ex-partners and just because I don't have issues with them doesn't make me any better than my husband! What's happening could easily be happening to me and I would expect nothing but full love and support from him so I choose to support him through this difficult period.”

The pair officially tied the knot in a civil marriage in October 2021. They are planning their white wedding and Pearl jokingly said the ceremony would be at FNB stadium.

This article will be updated should new information become available.

